Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades blessed with baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child recently, a baby boy, headed back home on Sunday with their bundle of joy.

Gabriella, who was admitted at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, welcomed her first child with Arjun on Thursday. The 32-year-old model even shared a glimpse of Arjun and the baby on her Instagram story.



Gabriella had shared the first picture of the little one on Saturday. Arjun was seen looking at the baby boy as he held him in his arms. However, the baby's face was not visible in the still. She had also shared a selfie and a picture of a stuffed teddy bear gifted by the actor.

As per various media reports, Gabriella was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday, a day before she gave birth.

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for almost a year now. Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media on April 24 this year with a beyond adorable post.

"Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby," Arjun had captioned a love-filled picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she can be seen dressed in a gown, sporting her pregnancy bump.

Arjun had also hosted a white-themed baby shower for Gabriella in May. Pictures of them posing for happy group selfies, holding a white cake and relishing good food were shared by Gabriella on Instagram.

This is the actor's third child. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and the duo has two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.

As per media reports, Arjun and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several media events and made public appearances together. In January, they again made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds.

Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014.

Arjun has starred in films such as 'Rock On!!', 'Ra. One', 'Housefull', 'Om Shanti Om', among others.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2018 film 'Paltan'. He also appeared in the web series 'The Final Call.' (ANI)

