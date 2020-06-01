Arjun Rampal recalls working with Wajid Khan in 'Daddy,' pens down emotional note: 'Gone too soon'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Posting a throwback video with the departed music composer Wajid Khan, actor Arjun Rampal on Monday penned down an emotional note saying that the musician has 'Gone too soon.'

The 47-year-old star put out the video on Instagram from his 2017 flick 'Daddy's' song 'Eid Mubarak' recording wherein the musical duo, Sajid-Wajid is seen working on the special in a studio.

The video shows the late musician Wajid concentrated on the lyrics of the song, as a singer croons in a soundproof room.



Along with the video remembering a moment with the late musician, Rampal wrote, "I still can't believe this, Wajid an amazing soul has left us. His talent, his infectious smile, his gentle demeanour. His larger than life grace. Broken today. Gone too soon. Will miss you dearly."

My love and condolences to Sajid and the family. Phir Milenge Bhai. This was him working on a song for Daddy. #RIPWAJID ."

Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 at a hospital here on Monday. (ANI)