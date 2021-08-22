Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from modelling days

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his modelling days.

On Saturday, the 'Raajneeti' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome shirtless picture of himself.

He posed for the camera with a grim look, while flaunting his abs.



"Throwback or rather throw throw back some decades ago. #modellingdays," he wrote in the caption.



Arjun Rampal will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta.

Touted to be a spy thriller, 'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.

The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

