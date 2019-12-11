'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey to star opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

New Delhi (India) Dec 11 (ANI): 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Film critic Taran Adarsh, revealed the news on Twitter sharing a photo of the 26-year-old actor and tweeted "IT'S OFFICIAL... #ShaliniPandey - who won tremendous appreciation for her act in the #Telugu hit #ArjunReddy - teamed opposite #RanveerSingh in #JayeshbhaiJordaar... Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar... Produced by Maneesh Sharma... #YRF presentation."



Scripted and helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the Yash Raj Films production has been bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma.

Earlier this week Ranveer who is currently working on Kabir Khan's sports drama ''83', shared the first look of his character in the upcoming flick with the caption "JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf."

From the poster, it seems that the 34-year-actor is protecting women, who have covered their faces with veils, from something approaching. He seems to have shed weight for the film.

Ranveer Singh, who marked his nine years in Bollywood on Tuesday had started his journey with Yash Raj in his debut film 'Band Baaja Baarat', is again back with the film production company with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. (ANI)

