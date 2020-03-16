Arjun shares selfie with Rakul, says 'missing work'

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a selfie with co-actor Rakul Preet Singh and noted that he is missing work and being on set but he gives priority to safety.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram as he shared the funny picture, where Rakul and he are seeming are seen playfully posing with each other.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor captioned the picture as, "Sitting at home missing work & being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again... #mondaymusings #thinkingoutloud #selfieking #setlife #westilldonthaveatitle #quarantineandchill."



Arjun shared in the post that for him safety is always a priority and he misses work. The picture shared by the 'Half Girlfriend' actor is a capture from the shoots of his upcoming untitled flick with Rakul.

Arjun is seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and a pair of glares while he attempts to look like he is screaming while Rakul who is seen sporting an olive coloured jacket, captures her pointing a finger gun at Kapoor's head.

To date, 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. The World Health Organisation has expressed concern over the matter and has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. (ANI)

