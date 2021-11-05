Arjun, Sonam shower love on sister Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extended birthday greetings to their younger sister Khushi Kapoor on Friday.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a group picture in which he could be seen posing with his sisters at the recent grand Diwali celebration party at his uncle- actor Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday @khushi05k !!! @janhvikapoor spoilt this birthday pic of yours by frowning... I hope this year she stops stealing your clothes to cover up for this fiasco photoshoot..."





Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also extended a special birthday wish to her younger cousin sister with an Instagram post.

The 'Delhi 6,' actor a series of throwback pictures- one from their sister-in-law's baby shower, the second was a group picture featuring herself, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor from one of her wedding functions and the third was a solo picture of the birthday girl.

"Spreading joy wherever you are -- you truly are a ray of sunshine. Happy happy birthday, my darling Khushi. Lots of love," she wrote in the caption.



Daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday. (ANI)

