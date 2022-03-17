Armaan Jain undergoes knee surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actor Armaan Jain recently underwent knee surgery.

On Wednesday, Armaan took to Instagram and informed everyone about his ligament injury and also talked about the recovery process he has been following post-surgery.

"History repeats itself. Same knee. 7 years later. A more complicated 5-hour surgery with most ligaments torn this time. 6 more weeks to walk. But my mind is always running! A year to fully recover and the same grind all over again... But an opportunity to rebuild the mind, body & soul! Let's go! And..... most importantly extremely grateful for everyone and everything in my life," he shared.

Alongside the update, Armaan posted a video of him doing an upper body workout at the gym.







Armaan's video has garnered a lot of appreciation from his family members and fans.

"Take care get well soon," Sanjay Kapoor commented.

Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain wrote "my champ" in the comment section.

For the unversed, Armaan is late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor's grandson. He has worked in the film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil'. Last year, he opened a new venture -- Kitchen Tales, an all-vegetarian kitchen that aims at supplying fancy, wholesome Indian food. (ANI)"

