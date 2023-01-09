Aryan Khan's picture with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan sparks dating rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's picture with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan recently went viral which sparked dating rumours on social media.

Aryan was in Dubai for the New Year celebrations, and although he tries to keep his personal life low-key, the eagle-eyed fans still manage to share his pictures.

Taking to Facebook, Pakistani actor Sadia Khan shared a picture with Aryan from their New Year celebrations on Saturday which immediately went viral on social media.



In the picture, Sadia is seen in a black dress with a statement necklace while Aryan looked dapper in a red t-shirt styled with a white jacket.

Soon after Sadia shared the picture, netizens were curious whether Aryan is currently dating the Pakistani actor.

Recently, there were rumours that Aryan is dating actor and dancer Nora Fatehi after a fan posted a picture separately with both celebs from the same venue.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon.

He recently announced on social media that he has completed writing the script of his debut project and will soon begin the shooting.

"Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)



Sadia is known for Pakistani Tv serials such as 'Khuda aur Mohabbat', 'Shayad', 'Maryam Periera', and 'Yariyan' among others. (ANI)