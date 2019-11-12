Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
As Ajay turns 100 films old, Kajol shares his Bollywood journey

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): Ajay Devgn's upcoming drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will not only picture him as a great fighter but will also be the feature with which he hits a century in Bollywood!
With a career spanning over three decades, Ajay turned 100 films old and to mark the occasion, his wife and actor Kajol posted a video tracing back the legacy of the actor.
Featuring glimpses from some of his 99 films, the video beautifully weaves a connection between all the emotions -- love, pain, laughter, celebration, realisation, dreams and beliefs - as portrayed by the actor on screen.
"In stories we find... Love, Pain, Laughter, Celebration, Realisation, Dreams and Beliefs; and the unexpected. 30 years, 100 stories and many more to tell. Celebrating the 100th movie of Ajay Devgn," read the text merged along with the scenes.
Sharing the clip and wishing her husband a happy 100th, Kajol wrote, "An occasion that definitely calls for a moment. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay and now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I've seen you go through. All characters lead back to you."
"Proudly wishing you a very happy 100th film birthday," she added. Moreover, 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan also wished the actor with a special mention of his motorcycle stunt segment shown in 'Golmaal 3'.
"Here's looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you've come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji," wrote the actor.

Directed by Om Raut, Ajay's 100th film is being produced by the actor himself with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.
Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10.
Apart from Ajay, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with the former after almost 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'.
Saif will play the role of an antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. It will also star Kajol. (ANI)

iocl