"As new mother it hit so much harder", Alia Bhatt moved to tears after watching 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Alia Bhatt is the latest one to join the bandwagon to cheer for Rani Mukerji's latest release 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway'.

Alia watched the movie on Saturday night and took to Instagram on Sunday to share her musings about the movie. Alia wrote in her story, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite-the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway' is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home."





Praising Rani for her soul-stirring performance, Alia wrote, "Rani Ma'am-there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film."

Alia also reserved praise for Jim Sarbh, who played a pivotal role in the movie. In the post-script she added, "I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do-an absolute chameleon.

Before Alia, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha and many more notable names from the industry lauded Rani's performance in the movie.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Expressing her happiness about the film's success, Rani told ANI, "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and I know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work." (ANI)

