As Varun Dhawan shares pic of Citadel 'Team huddle', Arjun Kapoor says, "need a bigger table"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The 'desi' Citadel team is having a fun time in England.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a picture with the director duo Raj and DK from England. The caption read, "Team huddle in England#citadelindia."

In the frame, Varun is seen in a bright yellow blazer while Samantha exudes geek vibes with her nerdy specs. She sported a light-coloured denim jacket. On Varun's post, Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment which garnered netizens' attention. Arjun wrote, "Need a bigger table for the big budget bonanza !!!"

Earlier, Samantha and Varun shared many BTS moments from the shoot.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films for the hindi series 'Citadel'. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version of 'Citadel' is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor while Samantha's Pan-India movie 'Shaakuntalam' was released in theatres recently. The movie has received a lukewarm response so far. (ANI)