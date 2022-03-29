Asha Bhosle breaks down while remembering sister Lata Mangeshkar at an event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle became emotional during the photo installation ceremony of her late sister and India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai.





While speaking to the media, Asha, with tears in her eyes, recalled, "'My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.' Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years."

Lata Mangeshkar's other siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar were also present at the occasion, which was conducted on Monday. Her photograph was unveiled by veteran star Vikram Gokhale.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 earlier this year. She was 92. (ANI)

