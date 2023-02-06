Asha Parekh, Hema Malini, Kajol pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): On the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, members of the film industry gathered together in Mumbai to pay heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer.

From veteran actresses Hema Malini, Asha Parekh to Kajol and Raveena Tandon, several stars fondly remembered Lata Mangeshkar at an event specially organised in the memory of the late singing legend.

At the event, Asha Parekh said, "Lata Mangeshkar was really good singer. I had worked really close with her. It was really difficult to lip-syncing her songs."

Describing Lata Mangeskar as a gem of person, Kajol said, "Lata Mangeshkar ji was a gem of the music industry and she had sung lot of songs...she will always be in out hearts."

Raveena took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Asha Parekh, Hema Malini and Kajol.

"All about tonight! #legends in honour of #latamangeshkarji #ashaparekhji #hemaji," Raveena captioned the post.

Music composer Laxmikant Pyarelal was also present at the event to mark the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar.

The impact India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar left on the world of music can be neither forgotten, nor replaced. She had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, starting from her first break in the 1948 film, 'Majboor', with the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', with lyrics by Nazim Panipati. It can never be possible to pick and choose which songs were her best, as the versatility and emotions that she brought in with each and every song was unmatched.

Though Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after suffering a multi-organ failure, she will always stay alive in our hearts with her soulful songs such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Tere Liye', among others. (ANI)