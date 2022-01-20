Ashutosh Gowariker meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashutosh shared a glimpse of his meeting with Modi. In the images, the two can be seen posing with each other.





Ashutosh also penned a sweet note for Modi, saying he is truly inspired by his thoughts.

"It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting," Ashutosh wrote.

However, it's not known why and when the two exactly met. (ANI)

