Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

Mumbai [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' will be tax-free in Maharashtra, the makers of the period-drama made the announcement on Thursday.

Bollywood movie critic and influencer Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news along with sharing a recreated poster of the movie.

The director took to twitter as well to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the initiative. He wrote: "Heartfelt Gratitude!! Thank you Hon'ble CM @OfficeofUT ji for imparting TAX FREE status in our attempt of bringing the Maratha Glory to the screen through #Panipat!"

The 163-minute movie features Arjun Kapoor (as Sadashiv Rao Bhau), Sanjay Dutt (as invading Afgan king Ahmad Shah Abdali) and Kriti Sanon (Parvati Bai).

The film that has been made on a budget of around Rs 92 crore, has so far has collected a total of Rs 33,37,00,000. (ANI)

