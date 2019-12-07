Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' records low business on day one

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, 'Panipat', featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, managed to collect only Rs 4.12 crore on its first day.

Despite all the buzz around the war drama, the film couldn't draw a lot of audiences to the movie theatres.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures through his official Twitter account and said that the fan response to the action film is positive and the business of the film "should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3."

According to Adarsh, a prolonged run time of three hours affected the first day business of the film.

Another biggie that hit the theatres this Friday was Kartik Aryan starrer rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which alternatively fared better as its first-day collection stood at Rs 9.10 crore.

The action-drama 'Panipat' features the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat where Arjun Kapoor plays the protagonist Sadashivrao Bhau who led the Maratha army during the battle.

It boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. The film was released all over India on December 6. (ANI)

