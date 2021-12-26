Asim Riaz to come up with new song 'Tera Bhai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz is all set to come up with a new song titled 'Tera Bhai'.

On Sunday, Asim took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. He also informed that he has dedicated 'Tera Bhai' to his elder brother Umar Riaz, who is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 15'.

"TERA BHAI' for our brother @umarriazz91 @asimriaz77.official ft. @roachkillaofficial," he wrote.





'Tera Bhai' will be out on January 1, 2022, on Asim's YouTube channel.

"Full song out on 01.01.2022 on my youtube channel. Get Ready Squad this one gonna make you'll groove #UmarSquad #Umararmy #Asimsquad," he added.

Prior to 'Tera Bhai', Asim has sung 'King Kong', 'Built In Pain', 'Back To Start' and 'Sky High' among others. He has also been seen in many music videos with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. (ANI)

