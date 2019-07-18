Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar

Assam floods: Don't tweet, donate says Akshay Kumar

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:22 IST

Mumbai (India), July 18 (ANI): Floods triggered by incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Assam, claiming the lives of 37 people, and actor Akshay Kumar has an important message for the people of the nation.
Kumar, who donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Assam on Wednesday, urged his audiences to contribute to the relief operations rather than tweeting about the same.
"I just don't want to react or tweet 'I am feeling sad'. I would appeal to all don't tweet but donate even if it's a penny," he said at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, 'Mission Mangal'.
"Yesterday, I saw a picture from Assam that shows a mother carrying child over her shoulder in chest-deep water. This made me think that it could happen with me as well or my wife and daughter. We are merely lucky that it is not happening with us," he added.
The 'Gold' star also donated Rs 1 crore for Kaziranga Park rescue.

Earlier, global star Priyanka Chopra, the ambassador of Assam Tourism, tweeted about the grim situation in the state along with a link to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Assam.

Vivek Oberoi also tweeted that he was perturbed by the plight of Assam.
"Perturbed to see photos, videos and the plight of #Assam. My heart goes out to our brothers and sisters affected by the #AssamFloods! We are all with you, praying for you. Stay strong. #PrayForAssam," he wrote.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by the flood situation in Assam & other North-Eastern states. Let's extend our support to them in whatever way possible!" Sanjay Dutt wrote on the microblogging site.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 37 people have lost their lives in floods and two in landslide. As on July 18, 4,128 villages in 103 revenue circles of 28 districts have been affected due to floods.
Approximately 53,52,107 people have been affected due to the calamity, the authority said.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:46 IST

