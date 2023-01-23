Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul make first appearance as newly wedded couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Newly married couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first appearance in front of the paparazzi just a while ago and they looked extraordinarily charming and mesmerizing!

They walked hand-in-hand towards the paparazzi, with beaming smiles as the photographers congratulated them on their wedding.

They drooled into each other's eyes, made playful and cute gestures towards each other and smiled for the cameras exuding charm and grace.

Check out the photos here:









A while ago, Athiya also shared some photos from the intimate wedding ceremony on her Instagram account. Athiya also penned a beautiful caption along with the photos. She wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love..."

She continued, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Check out the photos here:





The couple tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Talking about the new bride and groom's outfit, Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. She kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani. (ANI)

