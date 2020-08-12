Athiya Shetty recalls childhood memories with father Suneil on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): As senior actor, Suniel Shetty rings in his 59th birthday on Tuesday, daughter and actor Athiya Shetty wished her doting father, as she took a walk down the memory lane and shared childhood picture and penned adorable birthday wish to her 'bestest friend' and 'wisest teacher'.

The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actor made the day special for her father by reliving a memory between the father-daughter duo. The actor dedicated a post to the doting father on Instagram. She even called Suniel her 'bestest friend', 'wisest teacher', 'greatest protector' and 'toughest workout buddy.'

Athiya shared the sweetest birthday wish for the birthday boy as she wrote in the birthday post, "To my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you, papa, nobody can match the size of your heart. @suniel.shetty"



In the lovable picture, Suniel Shetty is seen kissing baby Athiya on her cheeks in an event.

While in the video posted in the special birthday post, the father-daughter duo is seen dancing their hearts out on a Bollywood number at a house party.

More than 84,000 fans and followers liked the post while the netizens extended the birthday wishes in the comments section.

Shraddha Kapoor sent in the birthday wishes in comments writing, "Happy birthday to him!!!" with three purple heart emojis. (ANI)