Athiya Shetty wishes brother Ahan on his birthday, shares throwback picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, on Wednesday, sent warm birthday wishes to her brother Ahan Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a throwback picture on her Stories from Ahan's childhood days and captioned it, "Happy Ahan Day."



In another Story, she shared a picture of dad Suniel Shetty holding baby Athiya and Ahan on his shoulders which she captioned, "Love you. Happy birthday @ahan.shetty."



Dad Suniel also shared a picture of Ahan on Instagram and wrote, "To my little boy yesterday... my friend today ...my blessing forever ... happy happy birthday... proud of the man you've become ... looove that you are my son !!!."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Soon after the "Hera Pheri" actor shared the post, friends and fans flooded the comment section with birthday messages and red heart emoticons.

Reacting to the post, Ahan wrote, "Love you papa."

Actor Sonu Sood commented, "Happy birthday Ahan have a blockbuster year ahead buddy."

Sunil Grover wrote, "Happy Birthday Ahan!."

Archana Puran Singh commented, "Happy happyyyyyy birthday Ahan God bless."

Ahan made his Bollywopd debut with the romantic thriller film 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and gathered a decent response from the audience.

Talking about Suniel's work front, he was recently seen in the political thriller series 'Dharavi Bank' alongside actor Vivek Oberoi which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform MX Player. (ANI)