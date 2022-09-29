Avika Gor all set to make her Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Small screen sweetheart who won millions of hearts with her performance in 'Balika Vadhu' is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming social laugh riot 'Kahani Rubberband Ki'. The film was written and directed by debutant filmmaker Sarika Sanjot.

Avika Gor who has earlier worked in Telugu and Kannada films is geared up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kahani Rubberband Ki'. The movie also marks the debut of her 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Manish Raisinghan. Apart from them, the film will also feature 'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi and comedian Gaurav Gera along with Aruna Irani and Paintal.

The hilarious comedy revolves around the shopkeeper who sells condoms with the name 'rubberband'. This social piece under the garb of a hilarious masala entertainer promises to educate the audience as well.



Talking about this upcoming laugh riot, debutant director Sarika Sanjot said, "I am so excited to bring this story to the audience. The film addresses such an important topic in a way that makes the entire idea of "condoms" acceptable in Indian society."

She added, "Unfortunately, we, as a society, treat the very thing we need most as taboo. The idea behind making this film is to make condoms a household name. I want the youngsters to be comfortable heading into a medical store and asking for condoms. There's nothing to be ashamed of, in fact, it's the most responsible thing to do! I want to strip the shame off from condoms and probably by renaming it as a rubber band through this comical adaptation of the subject might just normalise the whole experience of purchasing condoms for the youth of our country!"

'Kahani Rubberband Ki' is produced under the banner Moon House Productions. Meet Bros composed the film's music, while Faroukh Mistry handled the cinematography.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 14. (ANI)

