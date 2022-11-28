Ayushmaan Khurrana greets fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday greeted his fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture which he captioned, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CleKtpdDYSF/

In the picture, the 'Dream Girl' actor could be seen looking towards SRK's bungalow and his fans gathered around his car.

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.



"Srkians for life," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love from SRK fan."

"Biggest srkian in the world," another fan commented.

Ayushmann is currently busy promoting his upcoming quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the item number 'Aap Jaisa Koi' which featured Bollywood diva Malaika Arora along with Ayushmann and gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and marks the 'Bala' actor's first action-packed film of his career.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023. (ANI)

