Ayushman Khurrna reveals his go-to emoji on World Emoji Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished everyone a Happy Emoji Day, revealing the emoji he resonates with the most.

"Which emoji are you? HappyWorldEmojiDay" captioned the 'Article 15' actor on Instagram.



In the short video clip, Ayushmann disclosed that his go-to emoji was the victory hand sign as he appeared to show the symbol everywhere, be it in an award ceremony, while recording himself, taking mirror selfies post work out, interacting with audiences, coming out of his vanity van and even while singing songs. By the end of the video, the actor embedded the words 'Peace Out' adding his favourite emoji.

Meanwhile, talking about Ayushmann he was last seen in the film, 'Anek' which failed to impress the audience at the box office. However, his 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi' which portrayed a man falling in love with a transwoman was well-appreciated by fans and critics. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also starred Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann is known to take up offbeat cinematic projects like 'Vicky Donor', 'Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Meri Pyari Bindu', and 'Andhahdhun'. He will next be seen in the movie 'An Action Hero' opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, 'An Action Hero' is slated to release on December 2, this year.

He also has 'Thank God', opposite Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in his kitty which is slated for a Diwali release this year.

Apart from 'An Action Hero' and 'Thank God', Ayushmann has successfully intrigued fans by sharing a sneak peek of 'Doctor G', another of his cinematic ventures. Ayushmann is known for his versatile performance and with 'Doctor G', he is all set to portray the role of a Gynaecologist for the first time in his career.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the 'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the 'Vicky Donor' actor with Rakul Preet. (ANI)