Ayushmann gets bombarded with birthday wishes from Bollywood friends

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:13 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): As Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 35 today, wishes came pouring in from every corner, especially his friends from the industry.
Scores of celebrities flooded social media by extending out their best wishes for the birthday boy.
Vicky Kaushal who shared the National Award with the actor posted a picture on his Instagram story dedicating it to the actor and his latest release 'Dream Girl. "Happy Birthday Dreamgirl Ayushmann Khurrana," he captioned the picture where the two handsome actors are increasing the temperature with their dashing outfit and a killer attitude.

His co-star in the latest film, Nushrat Bharucha, shared some stills from the birthday bash of the star which was hosted last night by Ayushamnn's wife Tahira Kashyap. In one of the stills, the actor can be seen busy scrolling through the messages on his phone while the second click was an adorable selfie where the duo can be seen flashing smiles together.
"My absolute best mann, Ayushmann Khurrana Broo! Happy Birthday !!," she wrote on her Instagram stories.


His another co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who was also one of the invitees to his birthday bash, also shared a cute picture with the star and wrote, "Happy Birthday mere dost Ayushmann Khurrana, we love you." Both the actors are all set to impress their fans with their next film 'Bala.'

Wishing the star with immense success in his career, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana. Keep rising with every film brother. Have a great year ahead."

The actor was also the winner of the second season of reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 and ventured into an anchoring career as well. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor,' alongside Yami Gautam in which his performance as a sperm donor earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
His 'Badhai Ho' co-star Sanya Malhotra shared a crazy selfie on her Instagram story where the duo can be seen striking a pose with their tongues out. "Janamdin ki bahut bahut badhai ho."

Singer and rapper Badshah too opted for a unique way in extending his best wishes to the actor. He shared a throwback selfie with his boy gang including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann, all looking cool in black attire, accessorising with their funky black sunglasses.
"Throwback to the day we almost ended up making the coolest boy band that no one needed. Oh and happy birthday @ayushmannk @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh
On second thoughts: suggest a name for this boy band," he wrote alongside the picture.

Boosting him for future endeavours and projects, T-series managing director Bhushan Kumar wrote, "Another year of opportunities and adventures awaits you @AyushmannK. Keep up your energy and good work. Sending you loads of love and luck. Happy birthday!

Apart from the stars, the actor also received a special gift from his wife Tahira Kashyap.
Tahira shared a series of pictures on the photo-sharing application along with a heartfelt note in which she praised her husband, who she believes has evolved greatly as an actor. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:52 IST

