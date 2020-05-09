Ayushmann has a special surprise for all the mothers out there!

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): For Mother's Day, multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana has planned something special for all the mothers- bringing a special song.

The song titled 'Ma' dedicated to all mothers will be shared by the 35-year-old actor on his social media on the occasion.

"Though every single day should be called Mother's Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day specially dedicated to them," he said.

"On this Mother's Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled Ma, which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force," he added.

Khurrana is teaming up with his friend and composer Rochak Kohli, who has composed the song. Rochak will also be singing the soulful track along with him.

"I'm collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together," the'Vicky Donor' actor said.

"It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world," he added.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by lyricist Gurpreet Saini. (ANI)

