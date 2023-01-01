Ayushmann Khurrana admits "thand nahi lagti" during winter in poetic New Year post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): The cold doesn't bother Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana much, or so he admits on social media with a picture that raises the temperature itself.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor shared his inaugural post for the year 2023 with crafty poetry in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3W5x6Dogy/

"Saal naya hai. Feeling purani hai. Thand nahi lagti. Zinda jawaani hai. Jaane kaun si bahaar laaya hai janvari Mujhe toh December bhi naya sa lagta tha. #happynewyear," he wrote.

Along with the caption, the 'An Action Hero' actor shared a shirtless image of himself with the sun brightly shining behind him. He seemed to blow raspberries to the camera.

Fans of the 38-year-old actor took to the comment section with some hilarious reactions to the post.





"Koi AC chala do yaar (somebody please switch on the AC)," a user wrote.



"Delhi me aise style mar k dikhao sir, bty caption mst hai," another user wrote.



Yet another user wrote, "thodi dhupp ethe bhej deo" (send some sunlight here please).

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and dropped a picture of him soaking in the winter sun in his hometown Chandigarh.

On spending holiday season in Chandigarh, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one's roots are and for me it's Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home. I usually have erratic schedules because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'An Action Hero'. The film was helmed by Anirudh Iyer and marked Ayushmann's first action-packed film of his career.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023. (ANI)

