Ayushmann Khurrana aims to tell stories 'rooted in Indian microcosm'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels honoured to get opportunities to tell diverse stories of India through his films.

"I try to tell stories that are essentially rooted in the Indian microcosm and are about real people and their real lives in our culturally diverse country. I think that's why these stories have resonated with people not just in India but also with Indians who live abroad or with people who are interested to know more about our country," he said in a statement.



Be it his debut film 'Vicky Donor' or 'Article 15', 'Bala' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Ayushmann has been passing on the socially relevant messages to the audience through his movies over the years, and he will continue delivering such messages through his projects like 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.

"It is an honour for anyone to represent their country well on the global stage and if I'm doing this through my content-oriented films then I'm humbled," Ayushmann added.

Ayushmann is currently shooting for 'Doctor G' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

