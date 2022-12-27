Ayushmann Khurrana basks in 'sardi ki dhoop', check out his sunkissed pic

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in his hometown Chandigarh and he could not be happier.

The 'Vicky Donor' star is making sure to enjoy the winter season to the fullest. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and dropped a picture of him soaking in the winter sun.

Alongside the sunkissed image, Ayushmann expressed his love for winter and how relaxed he feels by taking a break from the work.

"Mere sheher ki sardi ki dhoop. Yahan filter ki nahin sirf filter coffee ki zaroorat hai. Shukar hai shoot se chutti mili hai. Baalon mein bhi no product," he captioned the post.



On spending holiday season in Chandigarh, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one's roots are and for me it's Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home. I usually have erratic schedules because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'An Action Hero'. The film was helmed by Anirudh Iyer and marked Ayushmann's first action-packed film of his career.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in July 7, 2023. (ANI)