Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Irrfan's double win at 66th Filmfare awards, dedicates poem for late actor

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday penned a note in memory of the late actor Irrfan who was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium'.

The 'Badhaai ho' actor, who got the opportunity to meet Irrfan's son Babil at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of a mural of the late actor along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. "



Writing a short poem about the life of an artist, he further added, "We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal."



'Angrezi Medium' was released theatrically on March 13, 2020, and was Irrfan's final movie. However, the movie's run was cut short by the coronavirus-induced lockdown but was made available on Disney+ Hotstar. Since the actor could not actively promote the movie due to his sickness, a number of Bollywood celebrities did their bit in selling the movie on social media.

On the work from Ayushmann has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

