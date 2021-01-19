Ayushmann Khurrana channelises his inner poet in recent Instagram post

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Multi-talented Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday channelised his inner poet by captioning his recent Instagram post with his self-written poetry.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor shared two pictures of his portraits captured in two digital cameras.

Both the pictures see Khurrana posing for a candid shot sporting his new hairstyle.



The 'Article 15' actor captioned the post with a short self-written poem that talks about pictures speaking more than humans in the real world.

"Yahaan insaano se zyada tasveeren bolti hain. -Ayushmann," he wrote in the caption.

Besides his acting and dancing skills, Khurrana is also known for his writing skills. He often posts his self-written poetries and proses on social media. (ANI)

