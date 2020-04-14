Ayushmann Khurrana condemns attacks on police personnel amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday condemned the attacks taking place on the police personnel in the country amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 'Article 15' actor took to Twitter to post a statement in which he slammed attacks on the police personnel and said that Indians should rather salute them for their contribution during the crisis.

"I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them," the 35-year-old actor said.

"They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind," he added.



Many incidents of attacks on police personnel and medical workers, fighting against COVID-19, have been reported from different parts of the country.

With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 10,000 mark and climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

