Ayushmann Khurrana extends Father's Day greetings with heartfelt message

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana extended fathers-day">father's day wishes by sharing priceless childhood pictures from his family album with a heartfelt note dedicated to his father, on social media.

The 36-year-old put out two throwback monochromatic pictures on his Instagram handle which were captured when his father was young. The first picture sees senior Khurana singing for school kids while the second snap sees toddler Ayushmann with his dad.

Along with the pictures, Ayushmann penned a contemplative note devoted to his father. Delineating deep thoughts in the caption, he wrote, "Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati."

Pouring out the love for her father in the form of words, the actor continued by adding, "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology."

The 'Bala' actor further credited his father for the double Ns and double Rs in his name and wrote, "At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana."





As soon as the post hit Instagram, more than one lakh fans and celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi, brother Aparshakti Khurana liked the adorable post and left heart emoticons in the comments section.

Lately, Ayushmann has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates of his activities via sharing pictures and videos with his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', in the past couple of years has delivered a string of hits.

Ayushmann currently has 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G' in the pipeline.

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

