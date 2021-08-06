Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Prayagraj for second leg of 'Doctor G'

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): After the Bhopal schedule of his upcoming film 'Doctor G', Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday headed to Allahabad, officially known as Prayagraj for the shooting of the second schedule of the flick.

Keeping his fans updated, the 'Andhadhun' actor uploaded a snap on his Instagram stories in which he can be seen seated in an airplane. Along with the short clip that features clouds and Ayushmann's script of the film for the second schedule, he wrote, "Destination Allahabad aka Prayagraj," using hashtag "#Doctor G", "second sched."

In another IG story, Ayushmann treated his fans with the aerial view of the Triveni Sangam at Allahabad- where Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati river meet.

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of himself after working out in a gym at Allahabad. Sharing the picture, the star penned down a contemplative post, in which he delineated deep motivational thoughts.

"The red brick wall. The semi-cloud-covered sunlight creeping in. The taste of my homemade shake. With The Weeknd's latest song playing on loop. Fighting the pandemic with my randomic rhythms of life. That's not even a word. Randomic. Likhte hue iske neeche laal line aa gayi. But aren't we here to create our own lines and paths while travelling. Bataya nahi aapko, travel karte karte hum Prayagraj pahunch chuke hain. Inquilab Allahabad!"Ayushmann captioned the post.





Speaking about 'Doctor G', the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute that will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr. Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Jungalee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor and 'Anek' directed by Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)

