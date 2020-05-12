Ayushmann Khurrana lauds exemplary contribution of nurses in fighting coronavirus

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): On the occasion of International Nurses Day, 'Vicky Donor' actor Ayushmann Khurrana lauded the exemplary contribution of the nurses who are fighting COVID-19.

Speaking about the contribution of nurses, the 35-year-old actor said that this year people should pay tribute to the nurses for working at the frontline.

"We have been marking today as International Nurses Day every year for their contribution to humanity and society," said Khurrana.

"This year we should all salute them for being our frontline warriors, the real heroes who are fighting coronavirus every single day and saving lives despite being the most at risk," he added.

The 'Article 15' actor then further threw light on this year's theme of Nurses Day and appreciated their dedication towards treating patients.

"The theme of this year's Nurses Day is Nurses: A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health and it couldn't be more apt than this," Khurrana said.

"We will be forever in debt to the nurses, the medical fraternity across India and the world for putting themselves on the line and coming to work when they could also be staying safe with their families. I only want to say thank you to them and their families from the bottom of my heart," he further said.

May 12 is of special significance the world over as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the iconic British social reformer who is also called the founder of modern nursing.

Celebrated since 1965 as International Nurses Day, this day lauds the humanitarian work done by nurses across the world.

This year, however, the significance of the day is extremely crucial as nurses and the medical fraternity have become the beacon of hope against the deadly coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world. (ANI)

