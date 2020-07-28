Ayushmann Khurrana mourns demise of 'Andhadhun' action director Parvez Khan

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A day after action-director Parvez Khan's demise, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday mourned the demise of his 'Andhadhun' action-director.

Khurrana took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the film and penned down a note remembering the things that Khan had taught him.

"Parvez bhai introduced me to my first action stunt! I managed to pull it off in a chase sequence in Andhadhun and that too without safety mats," he wrote in the caption.

"Though Parvez bhai trained me and we rehearsed with safety mats, he was confident I would pull it off without the mats in the final take," he added.



Further in the caption, the 'Article 15' actor mourned the demise of the 55-year-old action-director.

"His skill set was so strong that he taught me every possible step to land the jump perfectly and I did! His death is a big loss to the industry and for me," he wrote.

"It's huge for me personally because for me he will always be my action master. I'm praying for him and his entire family," Khurrana added.

Khan was best known for his action-direction work in film director Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur.'(ANI)

