Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his learnings from incredible trip to Northeast

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has come back to Mumbai from the Northeast with loads of special memories to cherish for a lifetime. The youth icon wishes to return to the picturesque Northeast soon and revealed how the places and the people have left an indelible impact on him.

Ayushmann shared, "I have always looked forward to discovering the unexplored. So, my trip to the northeast truly touched my heart. I experienced so much beauty, so much love from people, so much character and diversity of our country, that it will always remain one of the most special trips that helped me discover more about my beautiful country."

He added that words will always fall short if he has to describe the effect Northeast has had on him as it helped him learn something new about how incredible India is.

Detailing the beautiful memories of touring and shooting for 'Anek' in the Northeast, the National Film Award winner said, "I can't wait to go back to the Northeast. I'm grateful that we could shoot Anek so smoothly there. I was shooting a film for the first time in the Northeast and I didn't anticipate the love I would get from the lovely people there."

The warmth he received from the kids in the Northeast is what the 'Bala' star cherishes the most. He shared that it was truly special to meet them and soak in their love.



"Also, I could get my family to spend some time with me and we toured Kaziranga and made beautiful memories together. It was special and we loved every bit of this serene, rejuvenating vacation," the youth icon added.

Ayushmann revealed that he got to discover the extremely popular red tea called 'Lal Sa' in Assam and has become a big fan of it.

He said, "I was drinking Lal Sa every single day on the sets and have got it home too. It's like I have brought home a little piece of Assam with me. Whenever I miss being in the North-East, and I feel this frequently, I ensure I make myself a cup of Lal Sa and think about my beautiful time there."

Seems like the star is hoping to visit the picturesque Northeast sometime again soon, as he said, "Just the thought of Northeast makes me tremendously nostalgic and it is beckoning me to head there soon. Hopefully, I will manage a quick trip as soon as my schedule permits."

On the work front, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

