Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to 'immortal artiste' Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Remembering the legendary singer-actor on his 92nd birth anniversary, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid a special musical homage to Kishore Kumar by singing one of his iconic songs 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko' on social media.

Ayushmann, who is currently shooting for his forthcoming film 'Doctor G' in Bhopal, took to his Instagram handle to pay a musical tribute to Kishore Kumar. In the short clip, the actor can be seen jamming on the iconic song 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko' from the 1981 cult classic 'Yaarana'.

In the caption, the 'Vicky Donor' actor shared his excitement on being able to film his upcoming movie in the legendary singer's birth state- Bhopal.

"You don't sleep the entire night and then record this early in the morning. And you don't get sleep coz it's Kishore da's birthday. And I'm in his state MP! Bhopal is treating me well. Khandwa, his birthplace is just two hours away from here," Ayuhsmann wrote.

He further introduced his musician friend Akshay Varma who trained him with the piano in his 2018 National award-winning film 'Andhadhun', and now training him with the dialect for 'Doctor G'.

"As of now "Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon." The song of an artiste who is immortal. #HappyBirthdayKishoreDa," Ayushmann concluded the caption.





On a related note, Ayushmann had earlier disclosed how the late singer-actor had inspired him throughout his life and career. The star, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor', also revealed his single biggest regret, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, which was celebrated recently.

Ayushmann said, "It is my single biggest regret that I didn't get the opportunity to meet him and seek his blessings but, through his music, I'm blessed to understand his brilliance."

Kishore Kumar, who was born on August 4, 1929, was a man with multiple talents. Other than being the most accomplished singer of his time, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director, and producer.

The star died of a heart attack in Bombay on October 13, 1987, but his memories are still etched in people's minds. Songs like 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si', 'Jhoome Re Jhoome,' 'Koi Humdum Na Raha,' 'Kehne Ki Nahin Baat,' 'Matwale Hum Matwale Suhani', to mention a few, are some of his widely-loved songs.

Meanwhile, speaking about Ayushmann's upcoming slate of work, he is currently in Bhopal shooting for his forthcoming film, 'Doctor G', which is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Ayushmann will soon be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and 'Anek' helmed by Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)

