Ayushmann Khurrana pens prose on families affected by coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday shared self-written prose dedicated to low-income groups of the country that are among the most affected by the coronavirus shutdown in the country.

The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his literary work in the tough times that the world is dealing with.

Khurrana's prose threw light on how the shutdown is affecting two economically segregated classes of the country.

"Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya, Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein," he tweeted.



With different parts of the country on lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of highly contagious COVID-19, many daily wage workers, and low-income families are facing the brunt of the situation.

Alternatively, actor Richa Chadha earlier in the day urged the Indian government to announce a bailout for small businessmen amid the disaster.



"Dear government, Please announce a bailout for the small businesses... or this lockdown will be the last nail in their coffin. Announce relief/daily wage workers. We're staring a disaster in the face! Politics can wait," Chadha tweeted.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals according to government data on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

