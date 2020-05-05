Ayushmann Khurrana plans on learning history during lockdown through an online course

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In an attempt to constructively use leisure time during the lockdown, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has enrolled himself for an online course on Indian history.

Elaborating on his keenness to enhance his knowledge, the actor said that he believes in learning and evolving as long as he is alive.

"I have always looked to better myself because I believe that we are blessed to learn and evolve for as long as we live. I'm a seeker of knowledge, have always been!" the 'Vicky Donor' actor said.

Khurrana further said that Indian history has always fascinated him and he wants to use the spare time enhancing his knowledge in the field.

"I have always loved Indian history and have been keen to know more about it. We have a fascinating history - it's rich, it's dipped in culture and it's so diverse. I do have some time to spare currently and I want to learn more about our past," the 'Article 15' actor said.

"I'm enrolling myself to an online course to discover more about India's past and I'm super excited. It will an enriching and fulfilling experience," he added.

Like many other Bollywood actors, Khurrana is also spending time at home during the lockdown that has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The 35-year-old actor recently completed eight years in the Indian cinema industry. (ANI)

