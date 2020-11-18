Ayushmann Khurrana pledges to end violence against kids ahead of World Children's Day

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the World Children's Day that falls on November 20, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday raised his voice against child violence and took a pledge to end it.

The 'Article 15' actor who is also a UNICEF celebrity advocate, took to Instagram to share a video of himself where he is seen talking about how the COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult phase for children.

"As we know that COVID-19 has not been easy for anyone and especially children making them more vulnerable to violence. We can prevent it by being aware and by protecting those around us," he said.



Khurrana went on to state how men bear a greater responsibility to create a safer environment for everyone including children.

"And as men and boys we have the responsibility to be better role models because we know that often it's we men who are perpetrators of violence. As a UNICEF celebrity advocate, I am committed to ending violence against children," the 'Vicky Donor' actor said.

"I would like you to join in doing so. You can support UNICEF by lending your voice, time or money. Every support counts. On this World Children's Day, let us pledge to end violence against children," he added.

First established in 1954, World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 every year with an aim to promote awareness about children's rights and to improve children's welfare. (ANI)

