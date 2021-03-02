Ayushmann Khurrana praises CISF for commendable work to curb COVID-19 pandemic in North East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Deeply moved by the commendable work that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Guwahati has been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting for his next, 'Anek', was requested to send a video message to the entire unit stationed in Assam and the actor sent them a heartfelt thank you.

The armed forces of India have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, protecting the citizens of the country while being in harm's way.

The 'Badhaai Ho' star sent a video message to the front line warriors in which he said, "I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers from the CISF Guwahati regiment on how right since COVID-19 unfolded, until now, they have contributed to the aviation security with patience and valour."



"I truly salute all your efforts to serve. I truly hope you stay safe and healthy," added Ayushmann.

The 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' star has always been inspired by the army-men in India who selflessly devote their lives to protect others.

The actor has also been deeply moved by the pandemic and how it has impacted people from every stratum. He has also composed some heartfelt poems on these sufferings of people during the pandemic, which instantly became a rage in the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17. It is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks the filmmaker's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Apart from 'Anek', he will also be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. (ANI)

