Ayushmann Khurrana raises hotness quotient with new shirtless picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Friday started on a great note for Ayushmann Khurrana's fans as they got to see their favourite star's chiselled physique.

Ayushmann, who is currently on a beachy vacation with his family, took to Instagram and shared a shirtless selfie from a picturesque location.

"Good morning!," he captioned the post.





Ayushmann's picture of him flaunting his chiselled physique has garnered several likes and comments.

"You look so hot," a fan commented.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrratt Bharuccha have reacted to Ayushmann's image with "ohoo" comments.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap has also shared several pictures from their vacation on her Instagram handle. However, the two have not disclosed the name of their holiday location. (ANI)

