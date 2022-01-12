Ayushmann Khurrana raises voice to end violence against children on National Youth Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana consistently aims to bring constructive, positive changes in society with his progressive, conversation-starter entertainers.

Ayushmann has been recently appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).

On National Youth Day on Wednesday, Ayushmann has a special message towards curbing violence against children.

In his message, he said, "The National Youth Day is yet another opportunity for all of us to commit ourselves to one important issue. As we begin this year, let's join hands to end violence against children everywhere. Violence, as we know affects children everywhere and in all aspects of their lives. Many young people today may have faced violence as children."

He also talked about building a culture of tolerance in homes, schools and social networks.

"I want to reiterate that violence and bullying in all its forms is unacceptable. We must build a culture of tolerance and respect and ensure that our homes, schools and social networks are safe places for children. As UNICEF's celebrity advocate for ending violence against children, I hope that together, we can make a difference," he added.



Ayushmann also shared UNICEF's agenda for the year with regard to the youth of India.

"UNICEF works towards ensuring the rights of all children, everywhere, including their right to physical and mental well-being. This is even more important in the context of COVID-19, when the impact of the pandemic has made more children vulnerable to violence and exploitation, including in the online environment," he explained.

The 'Badhaai Ho' star emphasised the need for collective voices to achieve positive changes.

"We can only achieve positive change once we recognise the problem, speak about it and put our heads together to fight it. Raising our collective voices and taking action against violence is crucial. As UNICEF's celebrity advocate, my goal is to reach out to as many people as I can, both children and parents with this message," he shared.

In the end, he concluded by advocating COVID-19 safety norms.

"On that note, I wish you all a very happy new year. Please remember to follow all precautions in order to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe from COVID-19," he signed off.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann's upcoming projects include 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero'. (ANI)

