Ayushmann Khurrana says he seeks to entertain people with his films, brand endorsements

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been trying to trigger positive conversations about inclusivity and equality through his films, on Friday opened up about how he seeks to entertain people with his films and advertisements.

"When I choose my films, I only look at the story that it is trying to tell. I try and understand if the concept will be clutter-breaking, if it's fresh and not done to death and if it will deliver superlative entertainment," the 'Vicky Donor,' actor said.

Khurrana then threw light on his choice of brands that he looks for endorsements.



"So, when I choose brands that I end up endorsing, I'm most keen to know what is the story they are looking to tell the people of India through me and how innovatively are they going to tell this piece of communication so that it somehow stands apart," the 36-year-old actor said.

The 'Article 15,' actor then said anything with his name attached should deliver entertainment.

"I feel responsible that when I'm personally reaching out to people across this country, across age groups, it needs to deliver a kind of entertaining communication that's unique to me," he said.

"If you observe, most of my brands have a distinct storytelling concept which is reflective of who I am and what I stand for," he added.

Khurrana is currently shooting for his next film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' in his hometown Chandigarh with actor Vaani Kapoor along with director Abhishek Kapoor. (ANI)

