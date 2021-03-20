Ayushmann Khurrana sends token of love for his fans, from Northeast

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Anek' in Assam, while shooting there, personally handpicked a few gifts for his fans and sent them this 'token of love' with a heartfelt note of thanks.

The 'Bala' star, who likes to stay in touch with his fans directly, was deeply touched after knowing how his fans and their families had been coping during the pandemic. He wanted to bring a smile to their faces and also thank them for their towering support that always motivates him to excel.



Thanking them, Ayushmann wrote, "You have cheered the loudest for me, wished me abundantly and loved me unconditionally. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your kindness and support. Your love means the world to me. I LOVE you too!"





He added, "You are always in my heart, no matter where I go. So, sending you a special token of love from Assam! Take care."





Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana is slated to release on September 17, 2021. 'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, the movie is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

