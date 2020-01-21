Ayushmann Khurrana shares emotional message on wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday wished his wife Tahira Raj Kashyap on her birthday by sharing a throwback photo along with an emotional message.

The 35-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of his wife, along with a note that read, "Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. Happy bday love." He ended it with a heart emoji.



In the picture, Tahira is seen striking a pose in a white dress as she sports a smile on her face. The birthday girl has started her special day along with husband Ayushmann and some friends, including Aanand L Rai, Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam.

The birthday girl who ringed in her 35th birthday on Tuesday shared the party pictures in an Instagram post and captioned it as, "Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It's my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!!! #birthdaygirl #lovebirthdays #excited #happy #gratitude"



On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in romantic-comedy 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film will hit the theatres on 21 February 2020. (ANI)

