Ayushmann Khurrana shares fam-jam picture from Europe vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also spent the month of July with his family members in Europe.

As he is now back in Mumbai, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his perfect family picture from his recent vacation with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka.

In the image, the family of four is seen posing for the camera at a deck.

Ayushmann is seen in a white tee and denims, while his wife Tahira looks gorgeous in a tee and short skirt. Their two kids are seated on a table beside them- Varushka in a denim outfit and Virajveer in a tee and denims and sunglasses.



"Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay. @tahirakashyap," he captioned the post.

Ayushmann's fam-jam picture has garnered several likes and comments.



"Cute smiles and sweet family... Cute little champions...Virajveer and Varushka," a fan commented.

"Family goals," another one wrote.

On the work front, Ayushmann he was last seen in the film, 'Anek' which failed to impress the audience at the box office. However, his 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi' which portrayed a man falling in love with a transwoman was well-appreciated by fans and critics. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' also starred Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann is known to take up offbeat cinematic projects like 'Vicky Donor', 'Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Meri Pyari Bindu', and 'Andhahdhun'.

He will next be seen in the movie 'An Action Hero' opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, 'An Action Hero' is slated to release on December 2, this year.

He also has 'Doctor G' in his kitty. In the film, he will be seen portraying the role of a gynaecologist.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the 'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. (ANI)

