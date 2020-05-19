Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of upcoming flick 'Gulabo Sitabo'

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of his Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer upcoming flick 'Gulabo Sitabo.'

The 35-year-old star put out the glimpse of his flick that features a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sitabo as they bleat in the backdrop. The voice-over goes, "Pehle Sabko Namaste Kariye, Salaam Kariye, Sasriyaakaal kariye."

It then introduces Gulabo and Sitabo saying, "Yeh hai Gubalo aur yeh bhayi sitabo hain...Ye rehne wali hai Hazratganj wali... aur yeh ameendabad wali gadbadjhaale ki rehne wali hai...Chandani Chowk ki rehne wali... Ye badi hoshiyaar hai, woh badi chaalak hai, and the clip concludes with the goats bleating again with the title of the flick - 'Gulabo Sitabo, Ek Priceless Jodi.'

Ayushmann teased the trailer of 'Gulabo Sitabo' in the caption accompanying the post. He wrote, "Hoshiyaari aur chalaaki ki ek priceless jodi Trailer out soon. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin."



The teaser of the flick got viewed by more than 1.2 lakh followers within an hour of being posted

Earlier, Khurrana announced that the flick will release online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The 'Bala' star hopped on to Twitter to announce the release of the film and also asked fans to watch the film 'first day first show.' "Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai! Gulabo Sitabo premieres this June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN aa jaana fir, first day, first stream karne #GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime@SrBachchan," tweeted Khurrana.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

The movie will see Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)