Ayushmann Khurrana stars dubbing for 'Anek'

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana has started dubbing for one of his much-anticipated films 'Anek'.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram stories and shared a slew of photos from a dubbing studio.







Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek', jointly produced with Bhushan Kumar, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is all set to hit theatres on May 13, 2022.

Sinha reunites with his 'Article 15' actor Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Thappad' producer Bhushan Kumar to shoot a sharp, hard-hitting socio-political drama in 'Anek'.

The film's earlier release date was in late March but with the third wave hitting the country, the makers decided to shift the release to May.

The movie in which Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Joshua is also Sinha's most expensive project to date. (ANI)

